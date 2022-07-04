Uncharted 4: A Thief's End almost nabbed a famous James Bond stunt

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End's Madagascan jeep chase almost featured a stunt made famous during Sean Connery's sixth outing as James Bond (I mean, why not, Drake does look pretty sharp in a dinner jacket after all).

The stunt in question comes from the 1971 film Diamonds are Forever, where Sean Connery's Bond tips his vehicle onto two wheels to get through a tight gap (something those in pursuit are, of course, unable to pull off).

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry give their Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PS5 Tech Review.

"We actually prototyped doing that [during A Thief's End's jeep chase]," Uncharted 4's co-lead designer Kurt Margenau reflected during a recent chat with Couch Soup. However, as those who have played the game will know, this idea did not ultimately make the final cut.

But wait, there is more.

It turns out that James Bond was not the only source of inspiration for Naughty Dog's epic chase scene. Bad Boys can also take some of the credit for Nathan Drake's (and I suppose Shoreline's) frenzied driving.

"[The team were thinking] how do we got onto the roof, or crash down through it," Margenau explained while referencing Michael Bay's films.

"[We were] pulling all the craziest chase stuff from movies."

Couch Soup endevour to keep Nathan Drake alive.

You can watch the full chat with Marganu below.

Earlier in the series, Couch Soup also had Nathan Drake actor Nolan North as a guest. Here, North spoke more about Amy Hennig's departure from Naughty Dog and the success of the live action Uncharted film adaptation.