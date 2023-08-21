Uncharted's Tom Holland reportedly set to star in Jak and Daxter adaptation with Chris Pratt

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are reportedly pegged to star in the Jak and Daxter movie adaptation.

That's according to film industry leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who has a reliable track record of reporting on Marvel-related movie news. Holland is being prepped as Jak, while Pratt is being "eyed" to voice Daxter.

Additionally, MyTimeToShineHello said Uncharted movie director Ruben Fleischer will be directing this adaptation.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

Fleischer first revealed he was working on a Jak and Daxter adaptation back in 2022. In February of last year, the director said he believed this series would be "really cool to bring to life". And, of course, he has experience of working with Holland, who starred in Uncharted as protagonist Nathan Drake.

Perhaps coincidentally, Holland has previously suggested he would be keen to take on the role of Jak in any Jak and Daxter adaptation. Last year, the actor stated he would like to see "a really weird and dark" live-action version of the games told.

Pratt, meanwhile, is no stranger to voicing video game characters, having provided his vocal stylings to Mario in this year's blockbuster hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Holland and Pratt have worked together previously, with the duo voicing brothers in Disney Pixar's fantasy animation Onward.

Eurogamer has asked Sony for comment.

Tom Holland to play Jak, Chris Pratt eyed to voice Daxter in live action Jak and Daxter movie from Sony directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted) pic.twitter.com/2gYdo5YzZs — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 17, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Earlier this year, Sony teased it had "more than 10 projects in development and production between the film and television groups".

This includes a Horizon Zero Dawn TV series, the second season of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us and the recently released Gran Turismo film, to name a few.