Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy rumoured to be in development

A new game in the Trine series is rumoured to be in development, named A Clockwork Conspiracy.

This would be the fifth game in the series, following 2019's Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince.

The rumour comes from Billbil-kun, who reliably leaks each month's PlayStation Plus line-up via Dealabs.

Little else is known about Trine 5, like its release date, platforms or which characters will be included.

Trine's next game title will be called:

PREMIERE

Trine's next game title will be called:

✴️Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy✴️#Trine #Trine5 pic.twitter.com/jUq4KrSqXf — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 20, 2023

The Trine series is known for its heroic trio Amadeus the Wizard, Zora the Thief, and Ser Pontius the Knight, who explore 2D puzzle-platformer worlds.

Indeed, the title is clearly a nod to its three playable characters, making numbered sequels read a little awkwardly.

Still, if Trine 5 is anything like its predecessors, expect a beautiful fairytale world and physics puzzles, available to play in both single and multiplayer.

"It presents a fairytale world so rich and indulgent it's likely to give you gout, and offers physics-based puzzle platforming that edges ever closer to being a Rube Goldberg simulator," reads our review of Trine 4, which received a Recommended badge.