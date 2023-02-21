If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy rumoured to be in development

Fifth Trine’s a charm.

A new game in the Trine series is rumoured to be in development, named A Clockwork Conspiracy.

This would be the fifth game in the series, following 2019's Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince.

The rumour comes from Billbil-kun, who reliably leaks each month's PlayStation Plus line-up via Dealabs.

Trine 4 release trailer

Little else is known about Trine 5, like its release date, platforms or which characters will be included.

The Trine series is known for its heroic trio Amadeus the Wizard, Zora the Thief, and Ser Pontius the Knight, who explore 2D puzzle-platformer worlds.

Indeed, the title is clearly a nod to its three playable characters, making numbered sequels read a little awkwardly.

Still, if Trine 5 is anything like its predecessors, expect a beautiful fairytale world and physics puzzles, available to play in both single and multiplayer.

"It presents a fairytale world so rich and indulgent it's likely to give you gout, and offers physics-based puzzle platforming that edges ever closer to being a Rube Goldberg simulator," reads our review of Trine 4, which received a Recommended badge.

