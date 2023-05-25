This Sunkissed Vibes OPI Xbox Wireless Controller is perfect for summer gaming and it has £5 off at Amazon

Xbox controllers are available in so many colour variations these days, it can be hard to decide which one to buy. Whether you own an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or game on PC, Microsoft's latest addition might be the summer glow up your gaming set-up needs.

The company has partnered with OPI, a nail polish brand known for their vibrant shades, to bring you this fun Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition Wireless Xbox Controller.

Now, you of course do not need to be a nail polish expert to own or even just appreciate this controller's cool pastel colour design. It features a pearlescent melon top-case, a bold, glossy D-pad and a pastel blue back-case, bumpers and thumbsticks. To 'polish' it off, the Xbox button and triggers have been given a refreshing flash of lime green.

It RRPs for £59.99 but right now you can buy it for £5 less at Amazon UK.

This wireless Xbox controller gives up to 40 hours of battery life. It's compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles and Windows devices. You can even connect it to your Steam Deck.

You can also customise button mapping and plug in a compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Have Microsoft 'nailed it' with this controller? Or would you prefer a gamepad with more traditional colours? Either way, be sure to check out Amazon's full offering of official Wireless Xbox controllers here.

