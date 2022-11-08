This speedy 165Hz Acer Nitro monitor is less than £150 from Amazon right now

When you're shopping for a gaming monitor with a high refresh rate, you're either going to settle for a TN panel and its washed out colours if you're on a budget, or spend much more than you wanted thanks to extra features.

This Acer Nitro display has a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and is currently £70 off at Amazon, available for just £149.98. This is a great price for a monitor ideal for esports gaming.

It's an IPS panel with a 1080p resolution. That means you're going to get wide viewing angles and higher image clarity. But the best part of the display is the 165Hz refresh rate.

This is perfect for those of us who prefer frame rate modes over visual fidelity, and makes it suitable for gamers who spend their time on multiplayer games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Rocket League and Fortnite. This means you'll get to see more of the action, so long as your reflexes can keep up. And with AMD FreeSync Premium support, you'll see little tearing, especially paired with the 2ms response time.

The monitor is also HDR10 certified, so you'll see enhanced visuals and more detail in varying lighting situations. There's also a shield to filter out blue light which reduces eye strain. The Nitro supports both HDMI and DisplayPort, and has a height adjustable display, which isn't always the case at this price point.

