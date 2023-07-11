This PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarok has had a huge price slash for Amazon Prime Day

In the third year of a console's life cycle, we'd traditionally see minor price cuts and bundles to help incentivise even more gamers to jump to the latest technology. Sony and Microsoft have had to do the opposite thanks to global supply issues and inflation, increasing the price of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

That means console deals are harder to come by. But for this year's Amazon Prime Day event, the company has slashed the price of this excellent PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War Ragnarok. The full RRP is listed as £539.99, but is available for just £453.99. This is £26 less than the console's new, raised retail price, and only £4 more to upgrade from the equivalent Digital PS5 bundle

With the PlayStation 5, you're getting a new console capable of 4K gaming, and also high refresh rates of up to 120Hz, available on select titles. This a big leap from the last generation, so if you're still holding out with a PlayStation 4 console, now is probably the time to move on. But don't worry, all of your games will work as normal on the new console.

Speaking of games, this deal is bundled with God of War Ragnarok. This is a sequel to the series' exceptional reboot, which blends in more adventure and exploration elements and a deeper story to the frantic action the series is historically known for. And because this is a PS5, you can access some of the other amazing first-party Sony titles available, such as Returnal, the Spider-Man series, the Horizon series, Demon's Souls, Final Fantasy XVI, and many more. Find out what other games are on sale today and tomorrow in our guide to all the best Prime Day PS5 deals.

There are many, many tech deals during this year's Prime Day event. We're hosting a live blog of all we've discovered so far, from monitors to keyboards and mice. Don't forget to keep checking for updates if you're seeking a new peripheral and gaming upgrade, as the sales event continues tomorrow too.