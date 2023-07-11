Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

This incredibly speedy Kingston 1TB SSD is down to just £65 - an excellent price for lots of portable storage

And just $80 in the US.

Emad Ahmed
Emad Ahmed
Published on

Kingston have been making excellent storage devices for many years, including USB sticks and hard drives. Their SSDs are also great, and they have a few different models of portable SSDs that are ideal memory stick replacements.

This XS2000 portable SSD from Kingston has incredibly fast speeds, and is down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day at just £64.99. This is a great price for a portable drive. And our American readers don't miss out on this deal either. Amazon US has the same drive reduced to $79.99 over in the States.

The SSD inside the enclosure here is very speedy, meaning the USB-C is a 3.2 Gen2 port, ensuring similarly fast performance. We're talking read and write speeds up to 2000MB/s, which is not common for a portable drive at this price point.

The 1TB capacity is going to be plenty to move around work documents, data and personal media, which is really handy if you're moving around and out of reach of decent wi-fi or ethernet connections. And although that small size makes things very pocketable, Kingston is aware that can come with some risks too. So they've included a rubber-like sleeve which can protect the SSD against any bumps and knocks whenever it's being moved around.

This deal is just another example of Amazon delivering some great prices across many products during this year's Prime Day event. We're tracking and sharing some of the best deals we find right here on our live blog. If you're in the market for a new peripheral to upgrade your gaming and tech life, the ideal time is now, as some of these prices are the lowest we've ever seen. Keep checking our blog as the Prime Day sale continues tomorrow too, and we're expecting even more products to be discounted.

About the Author
Emad Ahmed

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

