Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This fan-made No Man Sky standalone app lets you easily build and import bases

"Holy moly."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

A standalone app now permits players to build and import bases into No Man's Sky.

The "Townscaper-esque" app - well, it's more of a PC mod, really - is "simple, focussed, and made purposefully for No Man's Sky" so players can create, edit, and improve their base building with "fun ways to move, snap, and color base parts".

No Man's Sky Base Builder App - Release Trailer.

And it comes with the greatest of great endorsements from Hello Games' own Sean Murray (thanks, PC Gamer):

"There are some missing things compared to the Blender add-on," explains creator DjMonkey, who warns players to "expect some bugs and issues" from the new app.

"So bear with any potential bugs and missing things compared to Blender."

Hello Games is giving players another chance to play all four of this year's No Man Sky Expeditions and snag any goodies they might have missed the first time around. The first went live on Thursday (24th November) and will be replaced by the next in just two weeks time, so don't hang about.

As Matt described for us previously, expeditions, if you're unfamiliar, are something like No Man's Sky's stab at live-service-style seasonal content, serving up limited-time, curated experiences that condense and reshuffle the exploratory space sim's various systems into a series of progression-based milestone challenges.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch