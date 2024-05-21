This Acer Nitro gaming laptop packs a punch with a new lowest-ever price

Gaming laptops are designed with so many different configurations nowadays, it makes it easier and more affordable to find a slim and compact option that can deliver some serious power.

This is thanks to the latest generation of graphics cards and processors that have helped the traditionally lower-end gaming laptops become even more powerful, resulting in some really good value for money options.

The Acer Nitro range has always been a good spot for budget gaming laptops, and there's a great deal on an Acer Nitro 16 with an Nvidia 4060 GPU for under £900 at Very right now:

The laptop is already discounted from £1499 down to £1099, but with the code "VTQAY"you'll save another 20 per cent and can get it for £879.

This is a really good spec for that price, you get the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU running at 140 watts, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD to store all your games and files on.

These are good components to run modern games at high settings at 1440p, although I believe this version of the Nitro 16 only has a 1920x1200 screen - not the quad-HD resolution that the product description says.

While it would be nice to have a 1440p resolution, you'll be able to play the majority of games on the highest settings and they will look extra smooth thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate. It's a 16:10 panel too, so you get the extra vertical real estate which is great for working as well as gaming.

Ports on the Nitro 16 are good too, with two USB 3.2 slots on the left, gigabyte ethernet and a micro SD card reader on the right, and two more USB ports on the back of the laptop along with the charging port and an HDMI-out to help keep your desk less cluttered.

If you want to make your gaming laptop into more of a work-station, you can check out Digital Foundry's guides to the best gaming mice and best gaming keyboards for some ideas.