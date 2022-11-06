If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

"There is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," says Lionsgate CEO

"We have been fielding proposals."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

It looks like a big budget game adaptation of the John Wick movie franchise is on the way.

As spotted by Indiewire, Lionsgate's CEO recently addressed investors and confirmed that the team was "fielding proposals" about a "AAA" John Wick game to expand the multimillion dollar series beyond Hollywood movies.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Who will buy PlayStation VR2?

Although no concrete details were shared, Jon Feltheimer said that Lionsgate "believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick" but didn't "want to say anything more" right now.

"I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," Feltheimer told investors. "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

It won't be the first John Wick game, of course; Bithell Games released action strategy title John Wick Hex a couple of years back.

Some may be hoping Keanu Reeves himself doesn't get a vote; he was pretty vocal about not wanting Neo from The Matrix or John Wick in Mortal Kombat.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch