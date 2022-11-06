"There is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," says Lionsgate CEO

It looks like a big budget game adaptation of the John Wick movie franchise is on the way.

As spotted by Indiewire, Lionsgate's CEO recently addressed investors and confirmed that the team was "fielding proposals" about a "AAA" John Wick game to expand the multimillion dollar series beyond Hollywood movies.

Although no concrete details were shared, Jon Feltheimer said that Lionsgate "believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick" but didn't "want to say anything more" right now.

"I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," Feltheimer told investors. "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

It won't be the first John Wick game, of course; Bithell Games released action strategy title John Wick Hex a couple of years back.

Some may be hoping Keanu Reeves himself doesn't get a vote; he was pretty vocal about not wanting Neo from The Matrix or John Wick in Mortal Kombat.