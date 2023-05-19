If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's side-scrolling After School Hero DLC is free and out now

Part 2 arriving next week.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's After School Hero DLC - which was promised as a Kickstarter stretch goal back in 2020 - has now arrived, and it's free to download on PlayStation and PC.

After School Hero was one of several stretch goals detailed when developer PlatinumGames opted to take a remastered version of Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101 to Kickstarter back on 2020, and promised a side-scrolling adventure focused on a "young hero" named Luka.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's other DLC stretch goal, a Time Attack mode, launched back in 2021, so it's been a bit of a wait for the DLC originally referred to as "Luka's First Mission".

Watch on YouTube
The Wonderful 101: Remastered - The Wonderful One: After School Hero - Part 1 trailer.

Now retitled After School Hero, it follows new recruit Luka on a 2D side-scrolling platform adventure of "love, battle, and growth". Evidently, it's a significant departure from the base game, and core to the experience is a new twin-stick combat system in which players can unleash the power of three different laser types using Luka's trusty Stingy Eye goggles.

After School Hero features two different modes: an Arcade Mode telling the story of Luka's journey to becoming the hero known as Wonder Goggles, and a Challenge Mode giving players access to any Drill of their choice as they hunt for hidden areas on each stage. The first part of the story is available now and Part 2 arrives next Friday, 26th May.

Former Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin Robinson had a lot of nice thing to say about The Wonderful 101: Remastered when it launched back in 2020, awarding it a Recommended badge and celebrating the thrill in its chaos.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Hack & Slash, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch