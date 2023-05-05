The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is only £40 on Amazon

When you're settling down for those long gaming sessions in the evening and on the weekend, you don't want your headset to be giving you a headache. Finding one that's lightweight and made with premium materials will help make it more comfortable.

SteelSeries recently refreshed their Arctis range of headsets, and the new Arctis Nova 1P and 1X headsets for PlayStation and Xbox are lightweight headsets for their respective consoles that are also low in price.

Both the 1P and 1X are discounted on Amazon right now, meaning you can pick one up for just £40:

They can also be grabbed for $50 at Amazon US:

The headsets connect with a 3.5mm jack, so if you're looking for a new budget headset for your Switch, PC, or mobile then these would also work great if you've got a 3.5mm port on your device.

The Nova 1s weigh just 236 grams, so they're really lightweight and won't feel heavy on your head while you're gaming. They also use the ski-goggle-style headband on the top that was featured on the old Arctis 7s, which is really comfortable so it's good that SteelSeries is now using it on all of their headsets.

In addition to the above, the Arctis 1X and 1P feature 360 degree spatial audio that is fully compatible with Microsoft Spatial Sound and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 so you can hear where every step is coming from in your games.

There's also a noise-cancelling ClearCast Gen 2 mic which silences background noise by up to 25dB on any platform, so you can communicate with your party without them hearing everything going on around you. You can also slide the microphone all the way up into the headset for a more sleek look when you're not chatting.

Hopefully this has helped find you a new headset for whatever system you game on and saved you some money while doing so. If you want to spend a little more on a headset, then have a look at Digital Foundry's best gaming headset guide for some more inspiration.

