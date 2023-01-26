The SteelSeries Arctis 7X wireless headset is £70/$60 cheaper right now.

Finding the right gaming headset can be a tricky task, so it's good that lots of wireless headsets nowadays use 2.4 GHz wireless connections and USB-C dongles so we can use them on consoles, PCs, and phones, so that when you do find the right headset it's the only one you'll need.

That's the case with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X wireless gaming headset, designed for Xbox and PC users and compatible with phones thanks to the USB dongle. It's normal price is £175/$150, but it's currently discounted on the SteelSeries store by £70/$60:

The Arctis 7 headsets used to be some of Digital Foundry's favourite gaming headsets until they were dethroned by SteelSeries' newer Arctis Nova Pro headsets, but they're still fantastic options for their respective consoles and and much cheaper than the newer Nova Pros especially with this discount.

The Arctis 7X features a 24-hour battery life so you can go an entire day on a single charge if you need to, and all of your audio is transmitted over a 2.4 GHz wireless connection with the USB-C dongle. You can actually use the 7X with a PS4 or PS5 too, you just won't be able to use the Chatmix function which lets you balance the game and chat audio by using the dial on the headset.

You also get the retractable Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone that is easy to get out when you're playing with friends, and the ski-goggle style adjustable headband that makes SteelSeries' headsets so comfortable to wear over those long gaming sessions.

The last time we saw the Arctis 7X drop down this far in price was back during Amazon Prime Day last year where it dropped to £100, so it's only a fiver more than its lowest-ever-price right now.

We hope that's helped you snag a new headset that you can use for all of your gaming needs! For more deals like this check out our best cheap gaming headsets guide, and make sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we see on headsets and other gaming accessories like mice and keyboards.