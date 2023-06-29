Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get access to ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code: "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 5 will be free-to-play, quickly-removed job ad suggests

With an in-game marketplace official and user-generated content.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The Sims 5 looks set to be free-to-play, going by a description of the game as "free to enter" by EA spotted on a job listing seen on the publisher's careers website.

EA has since removed the advert from its website - though not before it was spotted by Sims fans. (You can still see it now thanks to the Wayback Machine.)

The listing, first spotted by fans on Sims Community, described a Head of Monetisation and Marketplace for Maxis' "newest entry to The Sims franchise (code named Project Rene)".

Watch on YouTube
Behind The Sims: Episode 2.

The job listing described Project Rene a "free-to-enter" game, and confirmed it would have an "in-game marketplace of content and [user-generated content] (free and paid). Requirements for applicants included experience leading "large-scale monetisation efforts", quantified as over $100m.

EA has released few details on Project Rene as the game remains early in production, but this appears to be a clear signal of how EA is currently planning to monetise its next Sims installment. The Sims 4 went free-to-play in October 2022, eight years after its initial release, with no change in price for the game's countless DLC packs.

Project Rene was officially unveiled in October at EA's inaugural Behind the Sims Summit Stream event. Yesterday, more early development work on the game was shown, including "new lighting technologies" and neighbourhood prototypes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch