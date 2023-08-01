The NES controllers for Nintendo Switch are half price right now

In 2018 Nintendo released some really cool extra controllers for the Nintendo Switch that are designed just like the original controllers used with the Nintendo Entertainment System that was released in the 1980s.

The Switch NES controllers have just been given a half price discount on the My Nintendo Store, making them only £25 - that's the lowest they've been.

You'll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to be able to purchase these controllers, so if you don't have one yet you can pick up a 12 Month subscription and expansion pack bundle for £25.85 from ShopTo.

With that expansion pack you get the NSO membership and the NES games to play with the new controllers, but you'll also get the Mario Kart 8 Booster course pass and expansions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2. There's also the Game Boy Advance library, which has lots of other games that you can use the NES controllers with.

The NES controllers look nearly identical to the originals, with the two big B and A buttons and the d-pad, but this time they have the L and R buttons on top which can be used to capture photos and videos, return to the home screen, and bring up a suspend menu.

The controllers also use the same rail system that the standard Switch Joy-Cons use, so you can attach the controllers to the Switch console to connect and charge them.

The controllers obviously don't have joysticks, but they will work for most Switch games that need only the directional buttons and A/B/L/R Buttons.

If you want to know when there are more deals on Nintendo Switch accessories and games, as well as any pre-order news on a possible new Nintendo console in the future, follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer by using the tags underneath the article.