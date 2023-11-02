If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us season two now expected to enter production in early 2024

Enter the chat shroom.

Tommy in The Last of Us
Image credit: HBO
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

The second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation is currently expected to enter production in early 2024.

That's according to HBO boss Casey Bloys (as reported by Variety), who shared the news during an HBO press event held in New York earlier today.

Bloys remarked that the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant production on the upcoming season had been delayed. This was first suggested as a possibility earlier this year and has since been confirmed by members of the show's team.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Last of Us was not present on HBO's 2024 slate during today's press conference. It did, however, feature as part of a 'Sizzle' reel for shows slated for a 2025 release, alongside season three of The White Lotus and Euphoria's third season.

Here's a trailer for the first season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

Back in July, series co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin said he was still hopeful The Last of Us' second season could make its planned 2025 release target, but said strikes meant the studio may have to push its time frame back.

"That hurts us, and it hurts the audience, and it hurts HBO," he said at the time.

Mazin also revealed the initial episode of The Last of Us' second season had been written and that he already knew where the whole season is going (as a reminder, season two will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part 2).

"We're going to do other things that are in the game and we're gonna do some things that are in the game but we're gonna do them differently in our own method," he teased.

"No matter if you have played the game or not. You will be surprised as the season unfolds. We have some interesting twists and turns."

