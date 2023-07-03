The HyperX Alloy Origins PBT gaming keyboard is down to its lowest price on Amazon

HyperX makes some of the best gaming gear, and aren't often in the spotlight compared to their rivals like Corsair or Razer.

But HP's gaming division makes some excellent gaming keyboards, and the Alloy Origins PBT is a mechanical keyboard released late last year. It's currently available for £86.20 from Amazon, its lowest price ever. It's also $30 off at Amazon US, available for just $99.99 for our American readers.

There are a range of features you'd expect from a top gaming keyboard at this price. The key caps are double shot PBT, giving you peace of mind that they'll be durable for many years to come. The switches are also HyperX's proprietary mechanical switches, and given the brand's reputation for quality, they'll also last for years to come.

The frame is made from aluminium, which is not always a given for gaming keyboards in this price range, ensuring rigidity and avoiding the pitfalls of keyboard flex. There's also a multi-stage stand for greater comfort, RGB lighting and customisable options for lighting and macros.

Although Amazon's summer sale takes place next week on July 11th and July 12th, this deal is further evidence of the company discounting products ahead of the event. Keep tabs on our summer sale page to see what else we can expect in the coming days.