If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Fanatical Red Hot Sale has some scorching deals on PC games right now

Feeling hot hot hot.

Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

As if it could get any hotter, Fanatical are raising the temps even higher with the launch of their Red Hot Sale. With more than 7,000 deals live right now, you can shop plenty of scorching offers including stellar savings on Starfield pre-orders and the newly released Aliens: Dark Descent and Trepang 2. We've listed all the hottest discounts on PC games below.

Best deals in the Fanatical Red Hot Sale

Starfield Premium Edition- £71.37 (was £85.99)

See deal

Aliens: Dark Descent- £28.69 (was £34.99)

See deal

Persona 5 Royal- £43.99 (was £49.99)

See deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition- £31.58 (was £116.99)

See deal

Tales Of Arise - Ultimate Edition - £63.67 (was £74.99)

See deal

Football Manager 2023 - £20.24 (was £44.99)

See deal

Core Keeper - £7.79 (was £12.99)

See deal

Forever Skies - £18.74 (was £24.99)

See deal

Trepang2 - £20.24 (was £24.99)

See deal

Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4- £40.99 (was £99.99)

See deal

Dredge - £16.49 (was £21.99)

See deal

Rimworld - £20.79 (was £21.99)

See deal

System Shock- £29.74 (was £34.99)

See deal

Sniper Elite 5- £16.64 (was £44.99)

See deal

Dead Island 2- £39.59 (was £54.99)

See deal

Sifu- £21.11 (was £31.99)

See deal

There's plenty more prices melting on PC games on sale over at Fanatical right now, so do go pay them a visit and see if anything else tickles your fancy. And if you're in need of a fan to cool down or any other great gaming deals, be sure to follow us over on Jelly Deals.

Prime Day is also fast approaching so if you want to be in the know on the latest news and early deals, head on over to our Prime Day 2023 guide. Prime Gaming members can also claim four free games in the lead up to Prime Day as well as bonus content for other exciting titles, you can find out all you need to know here.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and covers the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90s and loves The Lord of the Rings.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch