The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games snapped up by Danish firm

Supermassive Games, the British studio behind The Dark Pictures Anthology, Until Dawn and recent release The Quarry, is now fully owned by Copenhagen-based company Nordisk Games.

The Scandinavian outfit previously bought a 30.7 percent stake in Supermassive just over a year ago. There's no word on how much today's deal was worth.

Nordisk Games, part of the Egmont media group, also owns a small roster of other game developers, including the Stockholm-based Just Cause creator Avalanche Studios and Metroid Dread maker MercurySteam.

Supermassive's next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me.

Supermassive, which is headquartered in Guildford, has recently swelled its ranks to some 300 employees.

"It's been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future," Supermassive boss Pete Samuels said today. "During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel [Weider, Nordisk Games CEO] and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support.

"Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn't a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

Next up from Supermassive is The Devil in Me, the fourth entry in the studio's annual horror game anthology series The Dark Pictures, which will star Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley and is expected to launch this autumn.

Inspired by the Saw series of films, this entry will serve as the finale of the horror anthology's first "season" - though trademarked evidence points to plenty of future games already in the pipeline.