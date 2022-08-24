Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me gets November release date

Supermassive Games has announced a release date for its latest Dark Pictures Anthology entry The Devil in Me, which is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 18th November.

The Devil in Me will be the fourth instalment in Supermassive's Dark Pictures series - following on from Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes - and tells the story of a group of film makers trapped in a replica of H. H. Holmes' infamous 'Murder Castle' hotel.

Based on everything shown so far, The Devil in Me looks to be something of a departure from previous anthology entries, trading their supernatural overtones for a more grounded, grisly horror inspired by the likes of the Saw and Hostel movies.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Gamescom Trailer.

Supermassive's latest trailer shows off plenty more of its traps and torture rooms, and gives a few hints that the studio might be expanding its familiar horror formula a little this time around, seemingly adding the likes of mini-games and inventory puzzles to its usual cinematic action and choice-based gameplay.

The Devil in Me - which will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One come 18th November - is said to be the finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology's first "season". Given that Supermassive has already trademarked logos for five more titles in this series, though, it's unlikely to be the last.