Supermassive’s next game The Devil in Me releases this autumn

Hot off the heels of The Quarry, another horror-filled game from Supermassive is coming our way. This time, we're heading back to its Dark Pictures series, with The Devil in Me.

A new trailer for this upcoming release has given us two things. The first is a launch window of this autumn. The second is an unnerving look at the game's Saw-like story, which sees a group of film makers make their way to to a replica of the 'Murder House' of HH Holmes, America's first serial killer. Obviously, things are not going to go smoothly for our group of intrepid young'uns.

Unlike previous entries in its Dark Pictures series, The Devil in Me does not appear going down the paranormal or supernatural route. Rather, it looks to be rooted in a pretty grim but very believable reality akin to the aforementioned Saw and the Hostel series of films. There are traps for our unsuspecting victims to trigger, there're torture rooms, there is tension, and there are some creepy-as mannequins. You can see for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Get ready for a killer stay.

The fourth in this horror anthology series from Supermassive Games, The Devil in Me is the finale of its first "season", and continues the studio's legacy of cinematic action and choice-based gameplay.

More games are almost certainly coming in the future, however. In January, Supermassive trademarked logos for five more titles in this series.

Meanwhile, earlier in the year, Supermassive Games revealed that Jessie Buckley, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter at this year's Academy Awards, will star as Kate Wilder in The Devil in Me.

The Devil in me will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. You can preorder the game now from publisher Bandai Namco.