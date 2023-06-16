The 512GB Samsung Evo Plus microSD card is now just £36

It's great being able to play your games on the go with handheld consoles like the Switch and Steam Deck, but it's not as fun if you're having to uninstall a game every time you want to play something new.

Thankfully, these consoles have expandable storage slots, and you can pick up some excellent microSD cards with fast speeds and high storage at some great prices at the moment.

Right now on Amazon you can pick up the 512GB Samsung Evo Plus microSD card for the lowest price it's been on the site, which is £36:

The Samsung EVO Plus microSD Card features max read speeds of 130MB/s, and it also has the minimum random read of 4000 IOPS and a minimum random write of 2000 IOPS to give it that A2 rating which will help to improve its performance when loading your games.

That 512GB of space will be enough to keep loads of games installed at one time on your Switch, with games like Animal Crossing New Horizons and Metroid Prime remastered having file sizes of 6.2 GB and 6.8GB respectively. And you can easily check the file size of Steam games by checking their properties.

The Samsung EVO Plus features in Digital Foundry's best SD card for the Steam Deck and best SD card for the Switch guides, so snapping up this deal will be great whichever console it is you need to give a boost.

If you want to stay updated on more deals on SD cards, SSDs, hard drives and more in the future, follow the deals tag underneath this page. Also, drop us a follow on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we tweet out the best tech and gaming deals we find.