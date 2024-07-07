Summer Games Done Quick 2024 raises £1.9m, taking its lifetime charitable total to £40m

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is over for another year, raising £1.9m ($2.5m) for the charity Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

That brings the speedrunning organiser's lifetime total to a staggering £40m/$51m across all its events for charities like AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organisation for Autism Research, Malala Fund, National Women's Law Center, and Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Running 24-hours a day from 30th June to 6th July in Minnesota – and broadcast across the world on Games Done Quick's Twitch channel – the in-person event was "filled with delightful moments", including everyone's favourite pup Peanut Butter playing Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball.

"The crowd roared at every successful pitch and bat, did the wave, and sang their hearts out with ball game chants," the SGDQ team said. "Other highlights were a coordinated dance of Herald of Darkness during Alan Wake 2 and a musical performance during the 1991 Western classic Sunset Riders."

Crowds gathered physically and virtually for speedy runs of other games like Elden Ring, Minecraft Dungeons, Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain, Halo 3, Old School Runescape, Evil Zone, and "much, much more".

Next up, Game Done Quick will be hosting its all-women and femmes speedrunning showcase "Flame Fatales" from 18th-25th August, 2024.