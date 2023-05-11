Summer Game Fest touts "40+ partners" including PlayStation and Xbox

We're less than a month away from the start of this year's Summer Game Fest "season" and host Geoff Keighley is starting to crank the hype handle, revealing this year's event will feature "updates from 40+ partners" including PlayStation and Xbox.

Summer Game Fest officially begins on 8th June with a live showcase promising a mix of premieres, gameplay demos, and announcements, but it'll continue on well after that, with various other industry events and showcases - including those previously announced by Xbox and Ubisoft - set to fall under the Summer Game Fest banner throughout the season.

That's about as much detail as we'd heard previously, but the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account has now revealed a sizeable list of game companies confirmed to be taking part in some capacity, including big names like PlayStation, Xbox, Capcom, Sega, CD Projekt, Bandai Namco, EA, Epic Games, Netflix, Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

There's not much detail on how Summer Game Fest's "partners" (listed in full below) will factor into this year's event, but dates so far confirmed for diaries include the aforementioned Summer Game Fest "cross-industry showcase" - which is being held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, in front of a live audience of fans on 8th June - and the indie-focused Day of the Devs stream, which airs immediately after. Xbox is up next on 11th June, with Bethesda's Starfield Direct set to air straight after, and Ubisoft takes to the stage on 12th June.

Expect to see a more detailed schedule in the run up to Summer Game Fest's launch, and, in the meantime, here are all the companies confirmed to be participating so far: