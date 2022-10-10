Street Fighter 6's character creator has birthed some questionable fighters

Street Fighter 6 had its closed beta test over the weekend, giving lucky fans a taster of what the game will have to offer when it releases.

Players were also able to use the in-game character creation to make a custom fighter for the closed beta and so, unsurprisingly, people decided to experiment and see how far they could push those polygons.

And boy, did you all push them.

This character creator has a lot of sliders and categories, and you can get some freaky results. For example, the upper body settings let you adjust neck thickness, hand size, and abdomen bulge. Body hair can be put everywhere in any colour. Muscle definition gets a three-way slider, ranging from soft to built to shredded.

Of course, there's ready-made presets available to help start off the design process or if you're not bothered about messing around with the creator, but that's not what you're all reading this article for.

During the Closed Beta, you'll be able to create a custom avatar. 👤



This is a one-time process for the CBT, so ensure you're happy with your avatar before finalizing them. We can't wait to see what they look like! pic.twitter.com/Qx1WxWOBa7 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) October 7, 2022

Social media was flooded with images of the horrors people designed. Scrolling through Twitter was a bit like watching an expanded episode of Monster Factory.

Note that in-game, even if you kept your fighter's body resembling an average skeleton, you probably bumped into people who fully embraced the character creator in the battle hub, the game's lobby.

To celebrate the internet's artistic visions, here's some of the most striking fighters we've seen so far.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS LMFAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.



THEY GOTTA LOCK UP THE STREET FIGHTER 6 CHARACTER CREATOR😭💀 pic.twitter.com/oUICTiPKmS — GamesCage 🎃 Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 8, 2022

Street Fighter 6 beta is going great so far! pic.twitter.com/mSyFBhbs1s — amoeba (@anxiousamoeba) October 7, 2022

Server is on.

You guys like my character?🫠

Street Fighter 6 lets gooo!! pic.twitter.com/ncBNkWAZ9a — Talon|HotDog29 @ First Attack 2022 🇵🇷 (@HotDogIsTasty) October 7, 2022

Hey kid, want to play #StreetFighter6? pic.twitter.com/aB4Yh0dNbR — J I Y U N A (@jiyunaJP) October 7, 2022

STREET FIGHTER 6 IS REEEAAALLLL pic.twitter.com/4ztIdO3zm9 — 『Deyver』 (@Dyvrais) October 7, 2022

More Street Fighter 6 Abominations pic.twitter.com/OpI2yuu6H4 — Lythero 🎮 (@Lythero) October 9, 2022