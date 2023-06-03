Street Fighter 6 players are struggling to access their deluxe edition on PS5… while others are struggling to play at all.

Just hours after the game released, players flocked to the game's subreddit and social media channels, reporting that despite having forked out for the fighter's pricier editions, the game was stubbornly locking them out of the deluxe edition's DLC and extras.

A handy Street Fighter 6 primer, even if it is from the open beta.

"There seems to be some kind of ongoing problem with either the PS5 deluxe and ultimate editions or DLC in general," posits one Reddit mod, linking to a possible workaround".

If you're having a similar issue, players suggest you restore the licenses on your PSNs or, alternatively, try this "roundabout way" fix:

Turn on your PS5, and login to your account

Download the "PS App" on a mobile device (if you haven't already)

Open the app, and login to your PSN account

On the main view, press the "Game Library" button at the bottom, and then select the SF6 icon

On the SF6 view, there should be a "PS5 | Street Fighter 6 >" button - press that button

You should be taken to a view with multiple versions of SF6. Scroll down to your Deluxe/Ultimate edition (should say "Purchased"), and select that version

Once you selected it, press the "Play on Console" button

"If you've never used this feature before, it should prompt you to connect your PS5 to the phone app," the poster says. "Once that's done, SF6 should automatically launch on your PS5, and you should receive all of the Deluxe/Ultimate edition bonuses."

It seems like that although this works for some, others remain locked out of their deluxe edition despite trying these suggestions.

As for some players not being able to access the game at all? It looks like a bug is telling players that they haven't yet installed any add-ons when they have, but a reboot and/or double-checking to ensure you've downloaded both World Tour and Fighting Ground seems to help most.

At the time of writing, there's been no formal word from Capcom on what's causing the issues, or when they'll be fixed, although the earlier problem with custom rooms has seemingly been resolved.

ICYMI, it looks like Street Fighter 6 is off to a flying-kick start on Steam, having more than doubled the all-time record for concurrent players set by its nearest fighting game rival in less than 24 hours of release.

Street Fighter 6 has already secured a significant all-time concurrent peak on Valve's storefront, recorded at 70,540 players by SteamCharts at the time of writing. The figure is more than twice that of its nearest fighting competitor, Mortal Kombat 11, which currently enjoys an all-time peak of 27,301 players.

Street Fighter 6's concurrent peak is also leagues ahead of its direct predecessor, Street Fighter 5, which reached an all-time high of 13,807 players on Steam, and it's also managed to outshine the likes of Tekken 7, whose all-time peak sits at 18,766 players.