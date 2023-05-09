Street Fighter 6 open beta announced
Juri's out.
A Street Fighter 6 open beta is set for 19th to 22nd May, Capcom has announced.
Specifically, the open beta runs from 8am UK time on 19th May to 8am UK time on 22nd May.
The open beta includes everything featured in the recent closed beta that ran in December. The included modes are:
- Ranked match
- Casual match
- Battle Hub match
- Open tournament
- Extreme Battle
- Game Center
- Training Mode
The eight available characters are:
- Luke
- Jamie
- Chun-Li
- Juri
- Kimberly
- Guile
- Ryu
- Ken
Expect cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC via Steam.
Street Fighter 6 comes out Friday 2nd June. Capcom said the launch version will be "further adjusted and will feature updated character balance".
As a fighting game and in particular Street Fighter fan, I reckon Street Fighter 6 looks great. But is Street Fighter 6 for new players? Aoife recently went hands-on to find out. Her video, below, explains why Street Fighter 6 may be your ticket back into the genre.