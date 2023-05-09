If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 open beta announced

Juri's out.

Street Fighter 6
Capcom
Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

A Street Fighter 6 open beta is set for 19th to 22nd May, Capcom has announced.

Specifically, the open beta runs from 8am UK time on 19th May to 8am UK time on 22nd May.

The open beta includes everything featured in the recent closed beta that ran in December. The included modes are:

  • Ranked match
  • Casual match
  • Battle Hub match
  • Open tournament
  • Extreme Battle
  • Game Center
  • Training Mode

The eight available characters are:

  • Luke
  • Jamie
  • Chun-Li
  • Juri
  • Kimberly
  • Guile
  • Ryu
  • Ken

Expect cross-play across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC via Steam.

Here's the Street Fighter 6 open beta announce trailer.

Street Fighter 6 comes out Friday 2nd June. Capcom said the launch version will be "further adjusted and will feature updated character balance".

As a fighting game and in particular Street Fighter fan, I reckon Street Fighter 6 looks great. But is Street Fighter 6 for new players? Aoife recently went hands-on to find out. Her video, below, explains why Street Fighter 6 may be your ticket back into the genre.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
