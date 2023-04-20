If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 confirms first four DLC characters, drops demo on PS5 and PS4

Outlines vast single-player options.

Street Fighter 6
Capcom
Capcom has announced the first four DLC characters coming to Street Fighter 6, and dropped a new demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Four playable characters are set for Street Fighter 6's first year. They are Rashid (summer 2023), A.K.I. (autumn - 2023), Akuma (spring 2024), and Ed (winter 2024). The video below shows off some artwork for their Street Fighter 6 designs.

Watch on YouTube

Meanwhile, Capcom has tonight released a Street Fighter 6 demo on PS5 and PS4. This lets you play the initial part of World Tour mode and create an avatar that can then be used in the main game when it comes out in June.

The demo launches on all platforms on 26th April. The video below shows off what to expect.

Watch on YouTube

Capcom also went into detail on the single-player modes Street Fighter 6 comes with. Chief among them is World Tour, which lets you level up an avatar, explore various locations such as Metro City, and interact with famous characters from the worlds of Street Fighter and other Capcom games.

There's a big Final Fight element here, with Haggar, Carlos Miyamoto and other characters from Capcom's beat 'em-up making an appearance.

The video below shows off World Tour.

Watch on YouTube

