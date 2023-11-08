SteelSeries have 20 per cent off all their full priced products thanks to this promo code

SteelSeries make some of the best gaming accessories around, so to see them celebrating Black Friday early is hugely welcome. The company is currently offering 20 per cent off all full price items. This makes it an ideal time to start upgrading your PC and console setup. All you have to do is use the code 'GET20' at the checkout to apply the discount.

We've gone through the main categories of products on SteelSeries' site and have picked our favourite items that also make great deals with 20 per cent off their standard price.

Apex Pro TKL wired keyboard

One of our favourite SteelSeries keyboards is the Apex Pro TKL model, which has been updated for 2023.

The Apex Pro has everything you'd expect from a top gaming keyboard, such as keys that can be customised, fast actuation, and durable key switches. This keyboard is all about speed, as SteelSeries has improved the latency and key registration with this updated model.

Obviously, there's a range of RGB lighting options here, but there's also a small OLED display that helps you change profiles and settings without messing around with software settings. After the Black Friday discount, this Apex Pro keyboard is just £152. All you have to do is use the code 'GET20' at checkout to make these savings.

Aerox 3 wired mouse

The Aerox range of mice are known for being incredibly lightweight, and this Aerox 3 is a standout.

This wired version weighs just 59g, which is much, much less than many other gaming mice. Once you try a lighter mouse, you'll realise just how much of a difference it can make in your movement, especially when it comes to fast esports titles.

The USB-C cable is detachable, making this easy to move around when you travel with your setup. The current sale price takes the Aerox 3 down to just £48, which is much friendlier than its non-sale £60 price tag.

Arctis Nova 7X wireless headset

The Arctis headsets are such a great range of gaming headsets from SteelSeries, particularly given the breadth of features, styles and price points available.

The Nova 7X features 360 degree spatial audio with high fidelity drivers and a parametric EQ. But let's not forget the other essential part of a good gaming headset which is the mic. Here, the AI-powered ClearCast microphone silences background noise to ensure you're heard clearly so you and your teammates remain immersed in your game.

What's great about the Nova 7X is that it can be used across all of your devices with 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and a USB-C connection. There's also a staggering 38 hour battery life here, which can be topped up with fast charging support. The Black Friday sale reduces the headset down by £35 to just £140, making this a really worth upgrade for your setup.

Check out the other products SteelSeries you can save on and remember to add the code GET20 at the checkout to get the discount.