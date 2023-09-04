If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield players create famous faces in-game, and a Todd Howard flashlight

The real stars.

Starfield player pilot in the cockpit of their ship.
Image credit: Bethesda
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Starfield is still only out for early adopters, but already players are experimenting with the character creator.

As with most Bethesda games, your journey into the stars begins with creating a custom character.

Many players have had fun creating some familiar faces from TV and film... and also Starfield creator Todd Howard.

Starfield – Official Live Action TrailerWatch on YouTube

Walter White from Breaking Bad has already proven to be a popular choice, while another player has created a Tony Soprano build complete with gangster backstory and hero worship trait.

How's my attempt at Waltuh?
by u/Nintengogo in Starfield
My Tony Soprano build.
by u/ashdaddy10 in Starfield

Many players are creating characters from other sci-fi franchises. After all, Starfield itself is full of references to other beloved series. Here are Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett lookalikes.

Tried to make my character look like Luke Skywalker
by u/Hatbox-Ghost- in Starfield
First ever post, tried making Boba Fett(Temuera Morrison)
by u/Ok_Butterscotch9140 in Starfield

Another player has gone to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear creation, while another has been creating Sigourney Weaver's Ripley from Alien.

Ready to go to infinity and beyond!
by u/randomprof1 in Starfield

Other players have noticed numerous similarities with TV series The Expanse and have created fitting characters.

Created the best version of Amos Burton I could manage - character creation offers so many opportunities!
by u/Krak_Fox in Starfield

There are also some creations based on other games. Here's Morgan Yu from Prey and Cal Kestis from Jedi Survivor.

It ain’t perfect but tried my hand at doing Morgan Yu from Prey.
by u/JayTravers in Starfield
My attempt at Cal Kestis after I found a poncho... Didn't look good in-game though.
by u/CheesyObserver in Starfield

The most famous of all though? Todd Howard himself, even if one fan took matters into their own hands to create a concept of what he may look like - outside of the game itself.

Other Todd Howard fans have gone further with mods. You can now add Todd Howard's face to the splash screen, all the paintings in the game, and even the flashlight. Howard really is the shining star in his own game.

A flashlight shining Todd Howard's face in Starfield
Todd Howard shines everywhere. | Image credit: GeraldMods
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch