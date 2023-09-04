Starfield players create famous faces in-game, and a Todd Howard flashlight

Starfield is still only out for early adopters, but already players are experimenting with the character creator.

As with most Bethesda games, your journey into the stars begins with creating a custom character.

Many players have had fun creating some familiar faces from TV and film... and also Starfield creator Todd Howard.

Walter White from Breaking Bad has already proven to be a popular choice, while another player has created a Tony Soprano build complete with gangster backstory and hero worship trait.

not the best at character creation but i made walter white in starfield lol pic.twitter.com/TLUXqa1U5o — bugsnax afficionado 🐀 (@flapjack626) September 1, 2023

Many players are creating characters from other sci-fi franchises. After all, Starfield itself is full of references to other beloved series. Here are Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett lookalikes.

Another player has gone to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear creation, while another has been creating Sigourney Weaver's Ripley from Alien.

45 minutes into fighting with the character creator to make Sigourney Weaver in STARFIELD. The fight continues…lol. pic.twitter.com/dSOWD3jK8U — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) September 3, 2023

Other players have noticed numerous similarities with TV series The Expanse and have created fitting characters.

I'm telling you, there are too many similarities in #Starfield regarding #TheExpanse

It just simply cannot be a coincidence.

In the character creator, I was like, whoa this dude looks like Amos. Then it was Naomi.

And then at the cargo scan, the dude sounded like Ashford exactly pic.twitter.com/5wogk4pYCG — 𝕩𝕩ק (@_the_babe) September 3, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There are also some creations based on other games. Here's Morgan Yu from Prey and Cal Kestis from Jedi Survivor.

The most famous of all though? Todd Howard himself, even if one fan took matters into their own hands to create a concept of what he may look like - outside of the game itself.

After 16 hours in character creation I think I've finally created my dream man pic.twitter.com/t4KT3iIgUv — Elsie (@Meelsie143) September 2, 2023

Other Todd Howard fans have gone further with mods. You can now add Todd Howard's face to the splash screen, all the paintings in the game, and even the flashlight. Howard really is the shining star in his own game.