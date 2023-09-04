Starfield players create famous faces in-game, and a Todd Howard flashlight
The real stars.
Starfield is still only out for early adopters, but already players are experimenting with the character creator.
As with most Bethesda games, your journey into the stars begins with creating a custom character.
Many players have had fun creating some familiar faces from TV and film... and also Starfield creator Todd Howard.
Walter White from Breaking Bad has already proven to be a popular choice, while another player has created a Tony Soprano build complete with gangster backstory and hero worship trait.
not the best at character creation but i made walter white in starfield lol pic.twitter.com/TLUXqa1U5o— bugsnax afficionado 🐀 (@flapjack626) September 1, 2023
How's my attempt at Waltuh?
by u/Nintengogo in Starfield
My Tony Soprano build.
by u/ashdaddy10 in Starfield
Many players are creating characters from other sci-fi franchises. After all, Starfield itself is full of references to other beloved series. Here are Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett lookalikes.
Tried to make my character look like Luke Skywalker
by u/Hatbox-Ghost- in Starfield
First ever post, tried making Boba Fett(Temuera Morrison)
by u/Ok_Butterscotch9140 in Starfield
Another player has gone to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear creation, while another has been creating Sigourney Weaver's Ripley from Alien.
Ready to go to infinity and beyond!
by u/randomprof1 in Starfield
45 minutes into fighting with the character creator to make Sigourney Weaver in STARFIELD. The fight continues…lol. pic.twitter.com/dSOWD3jK8U— Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) September 3, 2023
Other players have noticed numerous similarities with TV series The Expanse and have created fitting characters.
Created the best version of Amos Burton I could manage - character creation offers so many opportunities!
by u/Krak_Fox in Starfield
I'm telling you, there are too many similarities in #Starfield regarding #TheExpanse— 𝕩𝕩ק (@_the_babe) September 3, 2023
It just simply cannot be a coincidence.
In the character creator, I was like, whoa this dude looks like Amos. Then it was Naomi.
And then at the cargo scan, the dude sounded like Ashford exactly pic.twitter.com/5wogk4pYCG
There are also some creations based on other games. Here's Morgan Yu from Prey and Cal Kestis from Jedi Survivor.
It ain’t perfect but tried my hand at doing Morgan Yu from Prey.
by u/JayTravers in Starfield
My attempt at Cal Kestis after I found a poncho... Didn't look good in-game though.
by u/CheesyObserver in Starfield
The most famous of all though? Todd Howard himself, even if one fan took matters into their own hands to create a concept of what he may look like - outside of the game itself.
After 16 hours in character creation I think I’ve finally created my dream man pic.twitter.com/t4KT3iIgUv— Elsie (@Meelsie143) September 2, 2023
Other Todd Howard fans have gone further with mods. You can now add Todd Howard's face to the splash screen, all the paintings in the game, and even the flashlight. Howard really is the shining star in his own game.