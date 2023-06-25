Starfield may not have a physical release

Starfield won't have a physical release.

That's according to a tweet from Bethesda's customer support Twitter account, which confirmed earlier today that "all physical editions include a code for the chosen platform" and that there would be "no physical discs".

The tweet has since been deleted, but is currently still available via Wayback Machine. A screenshot has also been provided below.

As the tweet was swiftly deleted, it's unclear if the response was removed because it was inaccurate or a premature announcement, particularly as the news came via a support account and not via official communication.

There's also the sticky issue around Twitter verification and which accounts are real and which are not, so while we believe this account to be authentic, we've reached out to Bethesda for clarification and will update just as soon as we hear back.

