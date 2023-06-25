If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield may not have a physical release

"All physical editions include a code for the chosen platform."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Starfield won't have a physical release.

That's according to a tweet from Bethesda's customer support Twitter account, which confirmed earlier today that "all physical editions include a code for the chosen platform" and that there would be "no physical discs".

The tweet has since been deleted, but is currently still available via Wayback Machine. A screenshot has also been provided below.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: The best of Xbox, Ubisoft and Summer Games Fest.
"All physical editions include a code for the chosen platform. There are no physical discs.

As the tweet was swiftly deleted, it's unclear if the response was removed because it was inaccurate or a premature announcement, particularly as the news came via a support account and not via official communication.

There's also the sticky issue around Twitter verification and which accounts are real and which are not, so while we believe this account to be authentic, we've reached out to Bethesda for clarification and will update just as soon as we hear back.

Microsoft's decision to keep Bethesda's games exclusive is "powerful evidence" against its Activision Blizzard takeover bid, US antitrust agency the Federal Trade Commission has said.

Earlier this month, the FTC succeeded in getting a temporary ban placed on Microsoft's $68.7bn Activision Blizzard buyout bid. Now, ahead of an upcoming hearing regarding the agency's request for a preliminary injunction, the FTC has submitted further documentation on the matter.

