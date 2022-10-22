Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly focus on an "athletic 30-something and a member of a human-like race"

A new report hints that Quantic Dream's upcoming Star Wars game, Star Wars Eclipse, will feature a "athletic 30-something and a member of a human-like race" female lead and introduce a brand-new race into Star Wars canon.

“Materials seen" by podcast Sacred Symbols (£) talk of "Project S" which allegedly includes "some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before".

"Sarah is described as an athletic 30-something and is a member of a human-like race. This race is at the lead of some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before," Sacred Symbols revealed (as transcribed by VGC).

“It prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there’s little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities."

An additional "wrinkle", according to the podcast, is that "when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together". Consequently, Sarah - who's described as "a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire" - and her marriage to "far softer touch" Xendo is a big part of the game's plot, as "part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship".

Without further information from Quantic Dream all we can do is chalk this up to nowt but a rumour for now, but given we know Star Wars Eclipse is set in an "uncharted region of the Outer Rim", anything is possible. A focus on the main character's marriage further hints that the studio's signature branching narratives may be making a return, too.

Quantic Dream originally announced Star Wars Eclipse at The Game Awards last year, with the title set to explore the era of the High Republic, a time that was bountiful for the Republic and Jedi Order. Since its announcement, the studio has made headlines for a variety of reasons, and was recently acquired by Chinese game company NetEase for an undisclosed amount.

Before this acquisition came to light, de Fondaumiere's partner at Quantic Dream David Cage responded to the past allegations of an unhealthy culture and inappropriate behaviour at the studio, something previously described as a "smear campaign".

ICYMI, de Fondaumiere has confirmed Star Wars Eclipse will "keep the fundamentals" of the studio's previous games.

"With Star Wars Eclipse we're certainly going to keep the fundamental elements of a Quantic Dream game," he explained. These fundamentals will include "[a] very strong story, very strong characters, multiple playable characters, and of course, giving the players the possibility to change, through their actions and decisions, how the story unfolds".