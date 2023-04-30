Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Mogu hits so hard, you may permanently lose your XP

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players have encountered another irritating bug – and this one steals your XP.

Many of you may have already come across the enemy Mogu, a big space troll thing that packs a punch. Trouble is, it turns out that the troll hits so hard, in some cases it smashes your XP clean off – or into – the map so that you can't recover it.

Let's Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor!

In a reddit post entitled "don't die to this troll, he eats your XP", u/slaymaker1907 reports that there "seems to be a bug where if you die to this very particular troll, you can't get your XP back".

"[I] was three-quarters full on my XP," added another commenter. "The player death marker says it is 3m below me or something. This bug is annoying."

"After hitting this problem twice in the past hour, I was ready to put the game on the back burner until some patches, but I feel a little better seeing so many other people running into it as well," said another unlucky player (thanks, TheGamer).

A Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player is warning others of a "major game-breaking bug" that can prevent progress.

If you pass a certain point early in the game – usually within the first two to three hours, although this depends upon how quickly you're trying to get through the story, of course – and die before you save, you risk respawning into a trapped location, effectively blocking your progress.

As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to rack up negative reviews on Steam for its PC performance issues, EA has released a statement to purchasers saying it's "aware [the game] isn't performing to our standards" and insisting it's "committed to fixing these issues".

"We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players," the publisher wrote in a statement shared on Twitter, "in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations."