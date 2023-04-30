Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players warn of a "major game-breaking bug"

A Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player is warning others of a "major game-breaking bug" that can prevent progress.

If you pass a certain point early in the game – usually within the first two to three hours, although this depends upon how quickly you're trying to get through the story, of course – and die before you save, you risk respawning into a trapped location, effectively blocking your progress.

Like the OP, it's not possible to warn you of the issue without at least spoiling a couple of non-story things, so proceed with caution if you're anxious to play without any spoilers whatsoever.

The poster recommends that on Koboh "after you complete the chamber of duality and ride the elevator out (after helping the droid), make sure you meditate at a meditation site" immediately afterwards.

"If you die, it sends you back into the chamber, with no way to exit – fast travel is disabled at that meditation point, and the elevator will not open again! The only fix at that point is to start the game over."

The commenter finishes on revealing that they're so unhappy about the issue, they're going to request a refund, something that's garnered both support and derision in the comments below the post.

Whilst this player experienced the issue on PS5, others in comments confirm that the same thing can happen on Xbox Series X, too, effectively forcing players to restart the game on Microsoft's console, too.

As Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues to rack up negative reviews on Steam for its PC performance issues, EA has released a statement to purchasers saying it's "aware [the game] isn't performing to our standards" and insisting it's "committed to fixing these issues".

"We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players," the publisher wrote in a statement shared on Twitter, "in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations."