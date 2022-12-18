If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft's mysterious Star Wars game is looking for playtesters

"Everyone has a valuable role to play."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Ubisoft Massive is looking for playtesters to run through its super secretive Star Wars game.

Ubisoft has been pretty quiet about the game so far, and even the name remains under wraps for now. But that hasn't stopped the studio from putting out a public call to players, inviting them to join the playtest team.

"Be part of something great," the studio teases on its sign-up page. "Nothing beats the feeling of being part of the creation of a completely new game.

"This is your chance to be on the ground floor of game development. Feedback from playtesters is a large part of shaping and refining the gaming experience. Everyone has a valuable role to play."

Sadly, it's not a remote opportunity. In a tweet, the studio confirmed that the call was specifically "looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project", adding that it would be "prioritising people who live close to Malmö, Sweden" - where the team is based - so that participants could come into the office and play "physical playtests at the studio".

As for the other Star Wars games currently in development? We've finally had it confirmed at the recent The Games Awards show that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on 17th March 2023.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Eurogamer.net Merch