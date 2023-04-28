The new PlayStation 5 + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bundle is available now at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order, is out today and with it a new PlayStation 5 bundle has appeared that gets you the physical edition console and the game, with a little bit of money off too.

The bundle is available for £534.98 right now, which brings it just under the popular God of War Ragnarök bundle which is sitting at £539.99 at the moment:

Getting this bundle will save you £7 compared to buying the game separately, and any saving is a good saving plus you get a new game to jump straight into with your new PS5 console.

The Jedi: Survivor bundle is available on Amazon in the US yet, but the Ragnarök bundle is on sale for $509, and you can grab Jedi: Survivor for $69.99 too which isn't a bad duo either.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor builds on the successes of Fallen Order; removing the amount of backtracking, improving the map, giving Cal more powerful abilities, different movesets for lightsaber combat and more.

It's best played with a controller, and considering how poorly the PC port has performed on day one, playing it on PS5 might be the best way to enjoy the game right now. EA has promised multiple patches for the game over the coming week, so performance across all platforms should improve too.

It's also good that we're now in a spot with PS5 stock that when there is a new big game release like God of War and Jedi: Survivor that we can get them bundled with a console on release, so if you have been holding off getting a PS5 console there's no better time than now.

