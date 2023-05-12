Spread the cost of a new gaming Laptop with EE's laptop bundles

Gaming laptops can be a great alternative to a gaming PC, allowing you to have a powerful gaming machine that you can easily take on your travels so you can game on the go.

This comes at a price though, and while there are good cheap gaming laptop deals out there, a lot of the time you're paying around £1,000 upfront to get one.

For a lot of people that's a high barrier of entry, so mobile network EE are offering an easier way to get a new gaming laptop with their gaming laptop bundles that you pay a monthly price for, like you would with a mobile phone contract.

These laptop bundles cost £60 a month, with upfront costs starting from as little as £10 depending on how powerful you want your new gaming laptop to be.

As well as getting a new laptop, EE also throws in extra perks like two years of Xbox Game Pass ultimate so you've got plenty of games to play straight away, and passes that let you use your mobile data to play games and watch videos without using up your allowance.

If you're interested in spreading the cost of a new gaming laptop, here are a couple of the models EE is offering:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 Laptop Bundle

This is the lowest-cost bundle EE is offering for £60 a month and £10 upfront, totalling £1450 over 24 months. with a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7 laptop at the centre. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a good laptop for gaming on the 15.6-inch 1080p screen, and it features a Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 4Gb GDDR6 graphics card, 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Those specs will comfortably play older games at high settings on 1080p, though you'll have to knock a few settings down to get a consistent 60 fps for newer titles. The screen is also 120Hz, so if you plan on playing fast-paced FPS games like CSGO and Valorant you'll be able to keep up with the competition.

This is a good option if you really need a new laptop that you want to game on. It's not going to be playing the latest games on max settings, but it's more than capable of playing your favourite games and doing any other tasks you want it to do.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Laptop Bundle

For £300 upfront, you can upgrade that laptop to an Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, which brings the 24 month cost to £1740. This is the 2022 version which packs a Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU, a 6Gb GDDR6 Nvidia 3060 GPU, 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD so you've got more space to store your games and load them quickly.

These specs are great for 1080p gaming, but are also good for 1440p gaming which is nice because the ROG Zephyrus features a 15.6-inch 2560x1440 165Hz refresh rate IPS panel so all of your favourite games will look bright, colourful, and smooth.

This is a much better laptop for gaming, and its much smaller form-factor compared to the IdeaPad while still having the same screen size is a real plus for portability. The £290 upfront difference might seem stark at first, but when you consider the total price you pay over the two years it's not a big difference in value and the upgrade is well worth it.

The two-year totals of these bundles are more than the laptops cost normally, but you get extras in these bundles as well as not having to put up £800 or more as you normally would. These bundles come with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is worth £264, giving you access to hundreds of games and Xbox exclusive titles on day of release.

You'll also get 24 months of Microsoft 365 Personal, so if you need the Microsoft office suite for work you've got it to hand. There's also 24 months of Norton Cyber Security multi-line access to help keep your new laptop safe.

On top of those, these bundles come with a 24 month gamer’s data pass, video data pass, and roam abroad pass which let you use your data to play mobile games like Pokémon Go, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, and stream content from Twitch, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube without using up your data allowance.

These bundles from EE offer current EE customers an easier way to get a new gaming laptop, taking a similar approach to mobile phones contracts and allowing you to spread the cost of a laptop over two years rather than pay hundreds of pounds upfront, and give you extra benefits to help you make the most of the laptop.

Once you've got your new laptop, you might want to get some accessories to further enhance your gaming experience. Check out some of Digital Foundry's guides on the best gaming mice, gaming headsets, and gaming monitors for when you're keeping the laptop stationary.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest deals on gaming laptops and accessories, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account and follow the deals topic on the website by clicking the button underneath this article so you don't miss out.