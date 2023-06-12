If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Soulcalibur 5 will be delisted next week on PS3 and Xbox 360

News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Soulcalibur 5 is set to be delisted next week across PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

From 19th June, the game and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase.

The news was announced on Twitter this morning, following a flurry of game announcements made over the weekend.

Soulcalibur 5- Launch Trailer

"Valiant Warriors - Soulcalibur 5 is taking its final curtain call on the stage of history and will be sunset on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on June 19, 2023," reads the statement.

"The base game and all associated DLC will no longer be available for purchase. Thank you for your continued support."

Of course, the game will still be playable if you own the disc version, otherwise you'll need to download the digital version before next week.

Soulcalibur 5 was warmly received on its release in 2012 but was later superseded by Soulcalibur 6 in 2018 on last-gen consoles, considered a return to form.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
