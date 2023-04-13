If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony appears to have stopped email receipts for PlayStation Plus games

No more £0.00 confusion.

Playstation Plus logo and tiers
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Sony appears to have stopped sending out email receipts for downloads of PlayStation Plus games.

Email receipts are sent whenever games are downloaded from the PSN store, but this includes 'free' games downloaded as part of the PS Plus subscription.

This is something Sony has been doing since the PlayStation 3 days and likely caused many players confusion when downloading multiple games at once and receiving individual email receipts for each - despite them being for £0.00.

Now, several reports suggest Sony has stopped sending out these receipts.

I downloaded a handful of games to my console today and so far am yet to receive any email receipts. Still, I've contacted Sony for official confirmation.

I would presume email receipts will still be received when actually purchasing a game outside of the PS Plus subscription.

This month's PS Plus Essential games include the multiplayer platforming spin-off Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as DbD developer Behaviour's next venture Meet Your Maker, and hand-drawn animal adventure Tails of Iron.

Meanwhile, for Premium and Extra members, new games coming to the subscription include Bethesda-published games from the Doom, Wolfenstein, Dishonored and The Evil Within series, as well as Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

However, Sony exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man will leave on 15th May, along with Resident Evil, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and more.

