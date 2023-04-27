If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony announces Final Fantasy 16 themed PlayStation 5 bundle, but it's Japan only

Pre-orders Clive next month.

Clive in Final Fantasy 16
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Sony has announced a Final Fantasy 16 themed PlayStation 5 bundle, but it's only available in Japan.

The limited edition bundle includes the console with special face plates - themed with the game's logo of Eikons Phoenix and Ifrit in battle - as well as a specially designed controller. Of course, it comes with a code for the game too.

However, outside of Japan there's simply a bundle with the game, minus the fancy themed hardware.

Watch on YouTube
Final Fantasy XVI - State of Play 4K | PS5 Games

It's a shame as the sleek black theming actually looks great - minimalist and not tacky. It's available in Japan from 22nd June, the same day as the game's release.

For us in the west, the boring bundle is also available from 22nd June, with pre-orders opening on the PlayStation Direct store from 4th May.

Still, the game itself is looking incredible - check out my thoughts on the real-time action combat and watch a full rundown of gameplay from Sony's most recent State of Play event.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch