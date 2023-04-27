Sony announces Final Fantasy 16 themed PlayStation 5 bundle, but it's Japan only
Pre-orders Clive next month.
Sony has announced a Final Fantasy 16 themed PlayStation 5 bundle, but it's only available in Japan.
The limited edition bundle includes the console with special face plates - themed with the game's logo of Eikons Phoenix and Ifrit in battle - as well as a specially designed controller. Of course, it comes with a code for the game too.
However, outside of Japan there's simply a bundle with the game, minus the fancy themed hardware.
It's a shame as the sleek black theming actually looks great - minimalist and not tacky. It's available in Japan from 22nd June, the same day as the game's release.
「PlayStation®5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” 同梱版」を6月22日（木）より日本国内において数量限定で発売！#FFXVI 特別デザインをあしらったDualSense® ワイヤレスコントローラーとPS5用カバーも同日より国内限定・数量限定発売！— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) April 26, 2023
詳しくはこちら⇒ https://t.co/LZYaGA6Ybb#FF16 pic.twitter.com/59RRlryrD9
For us in the west, the boring bundle is also available from 22nd June, with pre-orders opening on the PlayStation Direct store from 4th May.
The PS5 Console Final Fantasy XVI Bundle launches June 22. Pre-order from https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse starting May 4 pic.twitter.com/Poez24d1HU— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2023
Still, the game itself is looking incredible - check out my thoughts on the real-time action combat and watch a full rundown of gameplay from Sony's most recent State of Play event.