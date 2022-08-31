Sons of the Forest delayed again, now launching in February next year

Developer Endnight Games has announced "one last" delay for Sons of the Forest, with the horror-survival sequel now set to arrive on 23rd February next year.

Sons of the Forest is the direct sequel to Endnight's well-received The Forest (which got its version 1.0 release in 2018 after four years in early access), a game that combined the survival genre's penchant for scavenging and crafting with a genuinely unnerving horror element as protagonist Eric Leblanc searched the titular, cannibal-infested forest for his son following a harrowing plane crash.

Sons of the Forest, which this time sees players tracking down a missing billionaire on a remote island, was originally due to launch in May this year, but Endnight made the decision to postpone its release to October in order to deliver its "vision of the next step in survival games".

Sons Of The Forest - Trailer 3.

However, with October growing steadily nearer, Endnight has now announced another delay for the project, pushing its release into next year. "Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest," the studio wrote on Twitter, "it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time."

As such, Sons of the Forest will arrive on 23rd February 2023, a move Endnight says will "[give] us time to complete the polish we feel is needed". It'll cost $29.99 USD when it arrives.