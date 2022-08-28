Sonic Frontiers' file size is almost twice as big as Sonic Forces on Switch

Sonic Frontiers will weigh in at 10.4GB on Nintendo Switch.

That makes it bulkier than prior Blue Blur games on Switch - as our friends at Nintendo Life point out, Sonic Forces was 6.6GB, and Sonic Colors: Ultimate was 6.8GB - and gives us a hint at how much bigger the latest instalment, set to be an open-world of course, will be.

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers - Story Trailer.

As for what the game entails? The official store description says: "In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery.

"Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes."

ICYMI, we've finally seen Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers. The big purple creature first appeared in Sonic Adventure on the Dreamcast and has since become a fan favourite character, appearing in a number of games in the series. It's been known for a while that Big the Cat would feature, but he's now finally been spotted with Sonic in-game at Gamescom.

Sonic Frontiers isn't just coming to Switch, of course - you can also play it on PC, PS4/5, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It's set to release on 8th November and if you fancy it, there are pre-order bonuses up for grabs, too.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.