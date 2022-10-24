Sniper: Ghost Warrior studio working on "premium" live-service shooter

Sniper: Ghost Warrior publisher CI Games has announced it's working on a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that's being designed as a live-service title.

As detailed in newly updated five-year release roadmap for investors, CI's new live-service game, codenamed Project Scorpio, is being developed by its internal Underdog Studio - which makes the Sniper: Ghost Warrior games - with an anticipated launch of 2024/5. CI says the title will be supported through in-game purchase mechanics, events, and esports post-launch.

In addition to Project Scorpio, Underdog is collaborating with a currently unnamed partner studio to develop the next entry in the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series. Details on this are limited but it's also aiming for a 2024/5 release.

Watch on YouTube Hexworks' Lords of the Fallen reboot launches next year.

Before that, there's next year's Lords of the Fallen reboot, developed by CI's Hexworks studio - a team with a busy few years ahead of it. Hexworks is also working on an "ambitious" new action-RPG currently known as Project III - due to arrive in 2025/6 - and it's partnering with developer BatFields on the equally mysterious Project Survival.

Expected to release before 2025, this Unreal Engine 5 project is described as a "new IP targeting the success of the survival genre" that will feature a "commercially sound" theme.

"With our evolved global strategy and roadmap focused on premium console and PC content we are ensuring continued success and future growth for the business," CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski said in a statement accompanying today's updated release roadmap. "We look forward to further developing both new and existing IPs, while also diversifying our portfolio into other exciting areas of entertainment".