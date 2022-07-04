Skyrim Together Reborn co-op mod releases this Friday

A new co-op mod for the eternal The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim known as Together Reborn will release this Friday.

"Hey everyone, after a long development process, we are excited to announce that Skyrim Together Reborn is almost ready for release. It will release this Friday, 8th July at 16:00 GMT. The mod will be published on Nexus," the mod's developer revealed.

Watch on YouTube The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim anninversary trailer.

And that is not all. Along with the release date announcement, the developers also revealed this will not be a beta as previously intended.

"We were able to make some last-minute improvements, and we are now ready to do a full release instead (version 1.0)," the team explained.

While this is very exciting, the developer has asked that its community appreciates that this mod is a bit of fun, and a labour of love from everyone involved. As such, there may be some unavoidable issues with its performance.

"Making a singleplayer game into a multiplayer game without source code is near impossible, especially with a development team that consists of a handful of students doing this for free in their free time," the team wrote.

"Please keep that in mind when playing Reborn. The mod won't be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game. Still, it's playable, it's fun, and it's a lot better than the old Skyrim Together mod, which was the goal of Reborn."

You can see a video of the new mod being tested out by the Together developers below (which was uploaded in May).

At this time, the developer wrote: "We finally got quest sync working this week. We were excited to show you all, so here's a playthrough of a few main story quests. Please keep in mind that this system is still very new, and that we will be improving it over the coming weeks, for example by adding dialogue sync."

Watch on YouTube Skyrim Together Reborn quest sync (via The Together team).

Elsewhere in the lands of Skyrim and its impressive modding community, one user has created a mod that brings the game's big scaly dragons into super, super, sharp focus. This particular mod retextures the skins of the dragons from Skyrim and its DLCs to an incredible 16K resolution.