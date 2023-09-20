If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Night skies

Stars here.

A pixelart interpretation of a night sky, showing a colourful array of stars twinkling above.
Image credit: Adobe Stock / WinWin
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Do games still boast about having day-night cycles? I certainly remember that being a thing, like it was the next frontier in achieving a believably simulated world. I'm not belittling it, by the way. It is an impressive thing and it does make a world feel more real, to see time passing around you, a sun setting and then rising again, both in the game and out - wink wink nudge nudge. And an inevitable part of it was having a night sky.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch