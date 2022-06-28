Skyrim's dragons can now be seen in 16k resolution thanks to new texture mod

Skyrim has been around for quite the time, with many a new edition or various mod upgrades being made available in its 10 plus years on the market. However, we now also have a mod that covers any version of Skyrim that releases even further down the line (which, let's be honest, will likely happen).

The mod in question comes from Nexus Mods user xilamonstrr and brings Skyrim's big scaly dragons into super sharp focus. I am talking about seeing all the little details, right down to each beast's scars, in much, much, higher definition.

And, while 16k may seem a touch excessive given that most games tend to opt for 1440p, xilamonstrr has a good reason for choosing this resolution. In short, the dragons in Skyrim are huge, and therefore their textures can get stretched more than the other enemies and entities in this world.

Watch on YouTube The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim anninversary trailer.

"I would recommend that you think of this as two 8K files next to each other", xilamonstrr explained (via IGN).

"With 16K, a dragon wing is 7380 x 4020 pixels, a head is 3320 x 2480 pixels, and the entire rear body and legs is only 6080 x 4580 pixels. If you are fighting a dragon up close and want to see it in 4K resolution, then you need the dragon to be in 16K."

You can see some examples of this mod in use below.

Skyrim Dragon in 16k (via Nexus Mods).

A 16K Skyrim dragon (via Nexus Mods).

A close up comparison of a Skyrim's dragon's texture (via Nexus Mods).

So, there you have it. A very upscaled dragon or two indeed!

Earlier this month, Bethesda confirmed Fallout 5 will be its next game after The Elder Scrolls 6, with Todd Howard revealing that the latter is currently in pre-production.

Meanwhile, all the way back in April, a group of scientists gave us all a look at how Skyrim's skeletons would look if they were alive today.