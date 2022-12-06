Skyrim mod adds Bioware-style companions and over 9000 lines of dialogue

A new "DLC-sized" Skyrim mod bring nine Bioware-style companions into the game, along with a new quest line which includes over 9000 lines of dialogue.

Warden of the Coast is heavily inspired by the game mechanics of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, with a storyline featured around stopping a Daedric Lord from entering the world from Oblivion.

All nine companions have their own unique loyalty questlines and of course are fully voiced.

Most importantly, it wouldn't be a Bioware game without some lovemaking, so the mod also has seven romance questlines.

The main story has five different endings and will take 10-15 hours to complete. There will also be two new world spaces and 19 new interiors.

The mod only works with Skyrim Special Edition (or newer) and currently only supports PC.

Digital Foundry tests Skyrim Anniversary Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The developer also plans to update the mod with the ability to marry your romantic partner following completion of the requisite quest.

As to why the developer would release such a sizeable mod free of charge, the bottom of the mod page suggests they are using this mod to showcase their abilities in hopes of gaining a job at Bioware. I wish them the best of luck!