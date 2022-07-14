If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 confirmed for North America

Still awaiting European release.
Sega Genesis Mini 2

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is heading to North America this October.

The mini retro console was revealed to Japan last month, with a release date of 27th October. That's now confirmed for North America too.

There's no confirmed release date yet for Sega fans in other countries - presumably the name will be changed to Mega Drive Mini 2 as well.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 features over 50 games not released on the previous Genesis Mini console.

Sega CD games are also included, such as Sonic CD, Shining Force CD, and Silpheed.

The likes of Sonic 3D Blast, Virtua Racing, Vectorman 2, Shining in the Darkness, Alien Soldier, and Fantasy Zone will also be on the console.

The console design is based on the Genesis 2 and will come with a 6-Button Control Pad, instead of the original console's three button layout.

Sega also boasts games never seen before will be included.

Elsewhere you can always look to the Switch for a Sega fix - four more Mega Drive titles were recently added to the Switch Online service.

