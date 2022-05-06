Save up to 50 per cent on Logitech wired and wireless keyboards at Amazon

Having a good keyboard can make a big difference in your day-to-day life, especially with so many people working from home now.

A keyboard with fast switches can improve your gaming experience, and the smoother the switches the easier typing can be when you're working. Finding the right size is important too, as some might need a full set of number keys while others can go without and will appreciate the extra space a tenkeyless keyboard offers.

Logitech have a big range of gaming keyboards with different sizes and switches, wired and wireless, all with lots of extra functions that make working and gaming a breeze. Currently there are discounts of up to nearly 50 per cent on Logitech keyboards at Amazon, and we've picked out some of the best ones down below.

Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The G613 is a fantastic all-rounder that will get any job you need done. It's a full-sized keyboard so you get the number pad and top row of function keys. You also get six extra programmable keys on the left side, which can be programmed using Logitech's software to whatever you need them to be. There are also media control and connectivity buttons at the top so you can control everything without having to alt-tab. It connects via bluetooth or 2.4GHz, and has a battery life of up to 18 months. If you've got lots of desk space and need something no-nonsense then the G613 is a great option for £69.99.

Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard- £69.99 at Amazon (Was £129.99)

Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The G915 is one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards around, thanks to it having a super slim and lightweight profile with a good array of media controls on the keyboard and wireless connectivity. Like the G613 it has two wireless connections, but the battery life is only 30 hours if you're using the RGBs. The full-sized version has five extra programmable buttons and buttons to swap between profiles. There is also a smaller tenkeyless version which is a bit more expensive, but they both have the really useful scroll wheel on the top right. The G915 is a real premium keyboard that you can get at a less-than-premium price right now.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

If you're on a budget and just need something to play games with and don't want it falling apart after a month, the G213 is one of the best budget keyboards to get. It's a full-sized keyboard but has a good form factor so will fit on any desk. It has full RGBs that can be customised in software, and media keys above the number pad. The switches are not mechanical but do have a nice tactile response and are fast enough for competitive gaming. The G213 is also spill-resistant and durable, so it will last you a long time. Your money will go a long way with this keyboard, especially now it's 48 per cent off.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard- £31.49 at Amazon (Was £59.99)

Hopefully that puts you on the path to comfortable fingers and faster typing. A good keyboard also needs a good mouse to go with it, and luckily there's discounts on loads of Logitech mice happening now too, which you can read about here. Also be sure to follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter, where we keep you posted on the latest keyboard and mouse deals and so much more.