Save over £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED model from Amazon

Although there are multiple versions of the Nintendo Switch, the OLED version is the best model for both handheld and docked modes. It's also currently on sale at Amazon for £289, in both neon and white colours, which is a saving of over £20.

If you've been eyeing Nintendo's portable console for some time now, this is the one to get. When you're out and about, you'll be able to see your games better with the punchier colours and saturation only an OLED screen can offer. And despite this model being the same size as the standard Switch, the screen is an expansive seven inches with narrower bezels, so you'll feel more immersed when exploring the world of Hyrule.

The dock is also improved for the times you want to sit back and play with the Switch on your TV or monitor, as it has not just an HDMI port and a pair of USB ports, but also a LAN port for stronger, stable internet connections. This is absent from the standard Switch docking system.

There's also improvements in the build quality, such as the dock itself, and the rails for attaching and removing the Joy-Cons. And while a micro SD card is a necessity for an Switch owner, with 64GB of built-in storage, you can get away with always having a couple of games handy internally should you forget to plug in your memory card.

With your new OLED Switch, you'll be in need of games, particularly Nintendo's excellent first-party choices of Zelda, Super Mario and the rest. Check out our ultimate Nintendo Switch buying guide, which is frequently updated with deals on games and accessories. And also keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed, where we're constantly sharing updates on the latest deals and discounts on games and tech across all the different platforms.